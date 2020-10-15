EUR/USD Price Analysis: Market turns indecisive

  • EUR/USD's daily chart shows indecision in the market. 
  • A close below Wednesday's low would imply a bearish breakdown. 

EUR/USD is currently trading marginally higher on the day near 1.1752. 

On Wednesday, the pair witnessed two-way business before printing a flat close, creating a classic Doji candle on the daily chart. 

The Doji represents indecision in the market place. As such, the immediate bias is neutral. 

A move below the Doji candle's low of 1.1720 would mean the period of indecision has ended with a bear victory and could yield a re-test of the September low of 1.1612. 

Alternatively, a close above the Doji candle's high of 1.1771 would confirm a bullish Doji reversal pattern. That said, more credible evidence of a breakout would be 1.1831 (Oct. 9 high). 

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1752
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1.1746
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1745
Daily SMA50 1.1799
Daily SMA100 1.1591
Daily SMA200 1.1275
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1771
Previous Daily Low 1.172
Previous Weekly High 1.1831
Previous Weekly Low 1.1706
Previous Monthly High 1.2011
Previous Monthly Low 1.1612
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1752
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1739
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.172
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1694
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1669
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1771
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1797
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1823

 

 

