EUR/USD Price Analysis: MACD signals scope for deeper losses

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD's daily chart MACD shows bearish momentum is gathering pace. 
  • The pair risks falling to key support near 1.1750.

EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1818, down nearly 200 pips from the multi-year high of 1.2011 reached on Sept. 1. 

A more profound decline to the daily chart sideways expanding channel support at 1.1752 looks likely as the MACD histogram, an indicator used to identify trend changes and trend strength, produces deeper bars below the zero line. That's the sign of the strengthening of downward momentum. 

The negative crossover of the 5- and 10-day simple moving averages and Monday's bearish inside day bearish marubozu candle also indicate the path of least resistance is on the downside. The immediate bias would turn bullish above Friday's high of 1.1865. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1818
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.1817
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1843
Daily SMA50 1.1656
Daily SMA100 1.135
Daily SMA200 1.1189
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1849
Previous Daily Low 1.1812
Previous Weekly High 1.2011
Previous Weekly Low 1.1781
Previous Monthly High 1.1966
Previous Monthly Low 1.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1826
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1835
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1803
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1789
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1766
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.184
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1863
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1877

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

