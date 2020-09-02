EUR/USD Price Analysis: Looks south Tuesday's bearish pin bar

  • EUR/USD is trading in a sideways manner near 1.1915 on Wednesday. 
  • Tuesday's bearish pin bar indicates uptrend exhaustion and scope for a pullback. 

EUR/USD could see a notable pullback in the short-term as the daily chart shows signs of uptrend exhaustion. 

On Monday, the pair faced rejection above 1.20 and closed in the red at 1.1911, forming a bearish pin bar or inverted hammer candlestick pattern. The long upper wick attached to such candles signifies buyer fatigue. It is considered an early warning of an impending trend reversal lower – more so, in cases where the candlestick appears following a notable rally and at multi-month/year highs. 

The EUR/USD has carved out the bearish pin bar following a rally from 1.08 to 1.20 and at the highest level since May 2018. 

As such, a re-test of the support near 1.1750 looks likely. A daily close above 1.20 is needed to invalidate the bearish pin bar pattern. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1914
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.1912
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1838
Daily SMA50 1.1608
Daily SMA100 1.1312
Daily SMA200 1.1173
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2011
Previous Daily Low 1.1901
Previous Weekly High 1.192
Previous Weekly Low 1.1762
Previous Monthly High 1.1966
Previous Monthly Low 1.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1943
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1969
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1872
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1832
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1762
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1982
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2051
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2092

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

