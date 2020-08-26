EUR/USD Price Analysis: Looks rangebound above 1.1750

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD is prolonging the side-line trading just above 1.1800.
  • The mid-1.1700s area emerge as a temporary support so far.

EUR/USD alternates gains with losses so far this week, always underpinned by the area of last week’s lows in the 1.1750 region.

A breach of this support zone should lead to a probable test of the more relevant contention band at 1.1700/1.1690, where coincide monthly lows and a Fibo level (of the 2017-2018 decline). On the flip side, the next level of note is the 2020 high at 1.1965 (August 18).

The bullish view on EUR/USD, in the meantime, is expected to remain unchanged as long as the pair trades above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1153.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1812
Today Daily Change 39
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 1.1834
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1817
Daily SMA50 1.1543
Daily SMA100 1.1264
Daily SMA200 1.1152
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1844
Previous Daily Low 1.1784
Previous Weekly High 1.1966
Previous Weekly Low 1.1754
Previous Monthly High 1.1909
Previous Monthly Low 1.1185
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1821
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1807
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1798
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1761
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1739
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1857
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.188
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1917

 

 

