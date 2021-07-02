EUR/USD Price Analysis: Looks offered and could slip back to 1.1800

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD breaks below the previous support around 1.1850.
  • Further downside could re-visit 1.1800 in the near term.

EUR/USD extends the bearishness for yet another session and tumbles to new 3-month lows near 1.1820.

A better-than-forecast results at US NFP could lend extra support to the dollar and therefore accelerate losses in EUR/USD. Against this, there is an interim support in the 1.1800 neighbourhood ahead of the Fibo level at 1.1762.

The near-term outlook for EUR/USD is forecast to remain on the negative side while below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.1996.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1827
Today Daily Change 31
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 1.185
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2007
Daily SMA50 1.2085
Daily SMA100 1.2022
Daily SMA200 1.2
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1884
Previous Daily Low 1.1838
Previous Weekly High 1.1975
Previous Weekly Low 1.1848
Previous Monthly High 1.2254
Previous Monthly Low 1.1845
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1855
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1866
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.183
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1811
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1784
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1877
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1904
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1924

 

 

