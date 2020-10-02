EUR/USD Price Analysis: Looks heavy after rejection above 1.1750

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD's 4-hour chart shows bull fatigue above 1.1750. 
  • The pair risks falling to the psychological support of 1.17.

EUR/USD has faced rejection above 1.1750 multiple times since Sept. 30. 

The pair is now trading near 1.1738 with the 4-hour chart MACD histogram, an indicator used to identify trend changes and trend strength, signaling uptrend exhaustion with lower highs above the zero line. 

Further, the 4-hour chart relative strength index is now pointing south, having faced rejection at 66 twice since Sept. 29.

As such, the pair could fall back to support at 1.17-1.1684. A close below that level would expose 1.1612 (Sept. 25 low). 

Alternatively, a close above the resistance of the trendline falling from Sept. 1 high and Sept. 21 high is needed to put the bulls back into the driver's seat. 

4-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.174
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.175
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1772
Daily SMA50 1.18
Daily SMA100 1.1516
Daily SMA200 1.1249
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.177
Previous Daily Low 1.1717
Previous Weekly High 1.1872
Previous Weekly Low 1.1612
Previous Monthly High 1.2011
Previous Monthly Low 1.1612
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.175
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1737
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1722
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1693
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1669
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1774
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1798
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1827

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

