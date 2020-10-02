EUR/USD Price Analysis: Looks heavy after rejection above 1.1750

EUR/USD's 4-hour chart shows bull fatigue above 1.1750.

The pair risks falling to the psychological support of 1.17.

EUR/USD has faced rejection above 1.1750 multiple times since Sept. 30.

The pair is now trading near 1.1738 with the 4-hour chart MACD histogram, an indicator used to identify trend changes and trend strength, signaling uptrend exhaustion with lower highs above the zero line.

Further, the 4-hour chart relative strength index is now pointing south, having faced rejection at 66 twice since Sept. 29.

As such, the pair could fall back to support at 1.17-1.1684. A close below that level would expose 1.1612 (Sept. 25 low).

Alternatively, a close above the resistance of the trendline falling from Sept. 1 high and Sept. 21 high is needed to put the bulls back into the driver's seat.

4-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels