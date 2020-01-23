EUR/USD Price Analysis: Likely to bounce off 61.8% Fibonacci

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD struggles around the key Fibonacci retracement amid bullish MACD.
  • Prices have registered multiple failures to slip beneath 61.8% Fibonacci since December 20.
  • The monthly falling trend line can cap the recovery.

EUR/USD reverses the early-Asian pullback while declining to 1.1090 during Thursday. While considering the latest pullback, it seems to be clear that the pair respects 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of November 29 to December 31, 2018, upside as the strong support. Also favoring the odds of a U-turn are bullish signals from MACD.

With this, 50% and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1110 and 1.1140 gain the market’s attention.

However, a downward sloping trend line since December 31, at 1.1147, will restrict the pair’s recovery afterward, if not then 1.1200 will lure the bulls.

Meanwhile, a clear downside past-61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1079 can recall 1.1025 and 1.1000 on the charts.

During the pair’s extended south-run below 1.1000, 1.0980 and the yearly bottom of 2019 near 1.0880 will be in focus.

EUR/USD four hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1089
Today Daily Change -4 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 1.1093
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1143
Daily SMA50 1.1103
Daily SMA100 1.1072
Daily SMA200 1.1134
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1099
Previous Daily Low 1.107
Previous Weekly High 1.1173
Previous Weekly Low 1.1086
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1088
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1081
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1076
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1058
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1047
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1105
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1116
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1134

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD jumps to 0.6880 on solid Australian jobs report

AUD/USD jumps to 0.6880 on solid Australian jobs report

AUD/USD picked up a bid around the 100-day average at 0.6840 about an hour ago and jumped to 0.6879 on the back of an upbeat Aussie jobs report. The uptick validates seller exhaustion signaled by Wednesday's Doji candle. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY bulls finally cave in below 110 handle, bears look to 61.8% Fib

USD/JPY bulls finally cave in below 110 handle, bears look to 61.8% Fib

USD/JPY is trading near 109.65 within a range of between 109.59 and 109.86 in a relatively risk-off environment as the media headlines are full of the coronavirus as it spreads internationally. Bears can look to the golden ratio around mid-108s.

USD/JPY News

Will ECB Spark Big FX Moves Like BoC

Will ECB Spark Big FX Moves Like BoC

After Tuesday's broad based decline in equities, currencies and Treasury yields many investors believed that further losses were likely. Increased risk aversion is a serious possibility but today there was a semblance of calm in the financial markets.

Read more

WTI hits 7-week low, potential bull RSI divergence on 1H

WTI hits 7-week low, potential bull RSI divergence on 1H

WTI oil fell to $55.68 soon before press time, the lowest level since Dec. 3, having declined by 3.73% on Wednesday. The black gold has found acceptance below $56.60, which is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (one of the golden ratio) of the rally from $51.03 to $65.62.

Oil News

GBP/USD: Key Fibonacci levels can check bulls amid overbought RSI

GBP/USD: Key Fibonacci levels can check bulls amid overbought RSI

GBP/USD seesaws near 1.3140 with a little movement during the Asian session on Thursday. The pair rose beyond the monthly resistance line and 200-bar SMA the previous day. The bulls are struggling around 38.2% Fib.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures