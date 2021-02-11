EUR/USD Price Analysis: Key indicator turns bullish for first since Dec 22

EUR/US's daily chart MACD histogram, an indicator used to identify trend changes and trend strength, has crossed above zero for the first time since Dec. 22, signaling a bullish reversal and validating Tuesday's upside breakout of the trendline connecting Jan. 6 and Jan. 29 highs.
The odds, therefore, appear stacked in favor of a convincing move above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) hurdle, currently at 1.2151. That said, a quick move toward the 50-day SMA is needed, as the long upper wick attached to Wednesday's Doji candle is signaling bull fatigue and scope for a fresh drop toward 1.2050.
At press time, the pair is trading mostly unchanged on the day near 1.2115, having failed to take out the 50-day SMA resistance on Wednesday.
Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2115
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.212
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.21
|Daily SMA50
|1.2157
|Daily SMA100
|1.1979
|Daily SMA200
|1.1721
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2144
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2109
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2138
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1952
|Previous Monthly High
|1.235
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2131
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2122
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2105
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2089
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2069
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.214
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.216
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2175
