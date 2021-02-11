EUR/USD Price Analysis: Key indicator turns bullish for first since Dec 22

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole

EUR/US's daily chart MACD histogram, an indicator used to identify trend changes and trend strength, has crossed above zero for the first time since Dec. 22, signaling a bullish reversal and validating Tuesday's upside breakout of the trendline connecting Jan. 6 and Jan. 29 highs. 

The odds, therefore, appear stacked in favor of a convincing move above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) hurdle, currently at 1.2151. That said, a quick move toward the 50-day SMA is needed, as the long upper wick attached to Wednesday's Doji candle is signaling bull fatigue and scope for a fresh drop toward 1.2050. 

At press time, the pair is trading mostly unchanged on the day near 1.2115, having failed to take out the 50-day SMA resistance on Wednesday. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2115
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.212
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.21
Daily SMA50 1.2157
Daily SMA100 1.1979
Daily SMA200 1.1721
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2144
Previous Daily Low 1.2109
Previous Weekly High 1.2138
Previous Weekly Low 1.1952
Previous Monthly High 1.235
Previous Monthly Low 1.2054
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2131
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2122
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2105
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2089
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2069
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.214
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.216
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2175

 

 

