EUR/USD Price Analysis: Key hurdle emerges near 1.0990

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD has resumed the upside, although still trades below 1.0900.
  • A breakout of 1.0900 should put the 55-day SMA back on the radar.

EUR/USD has managed to leave behind Tuesday’s pullback, and it has now shifted the attention to the upper 1.0800s.

The continuation of the upside momentum should allow the pair to test the key 55-day SMA around 1.0945.

The downside pressure is expected to subside once recent tops in the 1.0990/1.1000 region are cleared on a convincing fashion.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.086
Today Daily Change 57
Today Daily Change % 0.37
Today daily open 1.082
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0867
Daily SMA50 1.0957
Daily SMA100 1.1013
Daily SMA200 1.1039
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0889
Previous Daily Low 1.081
Previous Weekly High 1.0897
Previous Weekly Low 1.0727
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.084
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0858
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.079
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0761
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0711
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0869
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0918
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0948

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances amid dollar weakness ahead of top-tier events

EUR/USD advances amid dollar weakness ahead of top-tier events

EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, higher amid an improved market mood. US first-quarter GDP is set to show a plunge in activity and German April CPI to reflect slower inflation. The Federal Reserve's new projections are set to rock markets. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers around 1.2450 amid ongoing UK lockdown

GBP/USD hovers around 1.2450 amid ongoing UK lockdown

GBP-USD is trading around 1.2450, within its range. The UK lockdown is set to extend amid a lack of testing and tracing means. The dollar is on the back foot ahead of critical US events.

GBP/USD News

Crypto market plays on the scoreline for fresh highs

Crypto market plays on the scoreline for fresh highs

Ripple and Ethereum have broken key resistance levels bringing the market to the edge of a bullish run. Bitcoin should break the $8000 resistance and complete the bullish festival before the halving. Market sentiment remains at fear levels and reinforces upward potential.

Read more

WTI: Bulls await fresh impetus to take-out $15 ahead of EIA

WTI: Bulls await fresh impetus to take-out $15 ahead of EIA

WTI (June futures on Nymex) consolidates the 15% recovery rally on the 14 handle amid a cautiously optimistic market environment, as the bulls take a breather ahead of the critical US Q1 GDP report, EIA weekly Crude Stocks data and the FOMC decision.

Oil News

Gold on the defensive, holds above $1700 mark as focus remains on US GDP/FOMC

Gold on the defensive, holds above $1700 mark as focus remains on US GDP/FOMC

Gold edged lower during the early European session and refreshed daily lows, albeit has managed to hold above the $1700 round-figure mark.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures