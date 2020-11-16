EUR/USD Price Analysis: Inverse head-and-shoulders breakout backs further upside

- EUR/USD bulls extend control for the third straight day.
- Inverses head-and-shoulders in play on 1H chart, eyes on 1.1900.
- Bullish crossover spotted but RSI well above the midline.
EUR/USD remains on the front foot near 1.1850 starting out a fresh week, extending its winning streak into the third straight day on Monday.
Vaccine optimism appears to offset the surging coronavirus cases-led concerns, collaborating with the risk-on mood. Meanwhile the agreement on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, free trade deal also adds to the upbeat market sentiment.
From a technical perspective, the spot has confirmed an inverse head-and-shoulders breakout on the hourly sticks, which calls for a test of the 1.1900 level.
The bullish crossover, with the 50-hourly moving average (HMA) cutting the 100-HMA from below, also adds credence to the bullish move.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has retraced from the overbought territory, still holding well above the midline, suggesting that there is more room to the upside.
Ahead of the 1.1900 level, the bulls are likely to face stiff resistance at 1.1860, November 5 high.
Alternatively, an immediate cushion is seen at the bullish 21-HMA at 1.1826, below which the 1.1808 level will be put to test.
The confluence of the 200-HMA and pattern neckline at 1.1800 is the level to beat for the bears.
EUR/USD: Hourly chart
EUR/USD: Additional levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1846
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.1833
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.178
|Daily SMA50
|1.177
|Daily SMA100
|1.1708
|Daily SMA200
|1.1353
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1835
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1799
|Previous Weekly High
|1.192
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1746
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.164
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1822
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1813
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.181
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1786
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1774
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1846
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1858
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1882
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
