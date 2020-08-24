EUR/USD Price Analysis: Intraday uptick could target 200-hour SMA, around 1.1840-45 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/USD edged higher on Monday amid some renewed selling around the USD.
  • The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
  • The 1.1855 area might cap gains ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium on Thursday.

The EUR/USD pair edged higher through the early European session on Monday and refreshed daily tops, around the 1.1810-15 region in the last hour.

Given that the pair on Friday found some support near the 1.1760-55 horizontal zone, a move beyond the 1.1800 mark might be seen as a key trigger for intraday bulls. This coupled with the fact that oscillators on the 1-hourly chart have again started gaining traction support prospects for additional gains.

The constructive outlook is further reinforced by bullish technical indicators on the daily chart. Hence, some follow-through strength towards 200-hour SMA, around the 1.1840-45 region, now looks a distinct possibility amid the emergence of some fresh selling around the greenback. 

However, investors might refrain from placing any aggressive bullish bets, rather prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech during the Jackson Hole Symposium later this week. Hence, any subsequent positive move is likely to remain capped near the 1.1855-60 congestion zone.

On the flip side, the pair might continue to attract some dip-buying near the 1.1760-55 support area, which if broken will negate the positive outlook. The pair might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards testing sub-1.1700 levels, or monthly lows set August 3.

EUR/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1814
Today Daily Change 0.0018
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 1.1796
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.181
Daily SMA50 1.1523
Daily SMA100 1.1244
Daily SMA200 1.1145
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1883
Previous Daily Low 1.1754
Previous Weekly High 1.1966
Previous Weekly Low 1.1754
Previous Monthly High 1.1909
Previous Monthly Low 1.1185
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1803
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1834
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1739
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1682
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.161
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1868
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.194
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1997

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hovering above 1.18 amid better market mood

EUR/USD hovering above 1.18 amid better market mood

EUR/USD is moving higher, attempting recovery amid a better market mood. Hopes for a coronavirus cure and vaccine are battling the virus resurgence in Europe. Investors await Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles around 1.31 amid Brexit concerns, furlough scheme uncertainty

GBP/USD struggles around 1.31 amid Brexit concerns, furlough scheme uncertainty

GBP/USD is trading around 1.31, stable. as markets await developments on the critical job furlough scheme. Another inconclusive round of Brexit talks is weighing on the pound. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD edges higher to $1950 area amid a weaker USD

XAU/USD edges higher to $1950 area amid a weaker USD

Gold is moving up to around $1,950, buoyed by a better market mood that is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. The Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Symposium is awaited.

Gold News

Bitcoin keeps a winning card on hand

Bitcoin keeps a winning card on hand

Bitcoin's chart leaves the door open to reaching new relative highs. Ethereum is still in a downward spiral and is losing market share to Bitcoin. Extreme market optimism remains a risk as a correction may come.

Read more

WTI: Mildly bid above $42.00 in Asia even as bounce off 200-bar SMA fades

WTI: Mildly bid above $42.00 in Asia even as bounce off 200-bar SMA fades

WTI stays pressured following its U-turn from $42.76. Bearish MACD, normal RSI conditions and multiple resistances challenge the bulls. Key Fibonacci retracement levels add to the downside support past-200-bar SMA.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures