EUR/USD Price Analysis: Intermediate hurdle probes bulls above 1.1000 inside rising wedge

- EUR/USD struggles to extend the previous day’s rebound from weekly bottom.
- Six-week-old descending trend line tests buyers inside a bearish chart pattern.
- 200-SMA adds to the upside filters, clear downside below 1.0980 become the key for bears.
EUR/USD fades the latest recovery moves around 1.1030 during Wednesday’s Asian session.
The major currency pair bounced off the support line of a 12-day-long rising wedge bearish chart pattern the previous day but a downward sloping resistance line from February 10 seems to challenge the bulls of late. Also important to note are the bearish MACD signals.
However, the pullback move needs to conquer the 1.0980 support with a clear move, unlike the latest ones, to confirm the rising wedge.
Following that, a theoretical slump towards the 1.0800 can be imagined. During the fall, the mid-March bottom surrounding 1.0900 will act as an intermediate halt.
Meanwhile, the aforementioned resistance line near 1.1065 restricts the EUR/USD pair’s immediate upside ahead of the stated wedge’s upper line, near 1.1145 by the press time.
Even so, the 200-SMA level of 1.1175 will challenge the pair’s advances before welcoming the bulls.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1028
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.1016
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1069
|Daily SMA50
|1.1235
|Daily SMA100
|1.129
|Daily SMA200
|1.1527
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.107
|Previous Daily Low
|1.101
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1138
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0901
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1495
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1033
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1047
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0994
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0972
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0934
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1054
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1092
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1114
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
