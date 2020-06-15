EUR/USD Price Analysis: Interim support aligns at 1.1186

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD’s corrective downside tested the 1.1230/25 band on Monday.
  • Further south emerges the next interim hurdle at 1.1186.

EUR/USD is looking to stabilize above the 1.1200 mark against the backdrop of the recent move lower from monthly tops beyond 1.1400 the figure and from oversold levels.

If the selling pressure gathers extra traction, then the focus should shift to the Fibo retracement (of the 2017-2018 rally) at 1.1186, as the next target.

On the broader picture, the outlook on the pair is seen as constructive as long as the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1022, holds the downside. That said, the current downside is seen as corrective only for the time being.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1246
Today Daily Change 42
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.1256
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1123
Daily SMA50 1.0966
Daily SMA100 1.0976
Daily SMA200 1.1025
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1341
Previous Daily Low 1.1213
Previous Weekly High 1.1422
Previous Weekly Low 1.1213
Previous Monthly High 1.1145
Previous Monthly Low 1.0767
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1262
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1292
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1199
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1142
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1071
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1327
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1398
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1455

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

