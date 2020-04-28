EUR/USD Price Analysis: Interim hurdle aligns at 1.0945

EUR/USD is prolonging the rebound to the vicinity of 1.0900.

Extra gains seen meeting the initial hurdle at the 55-day SMA.

EUR/USD is now extending the recovery after clinching new monthly lows in the boundaries of 1.0730 on Friday.

The continuation of the upside momentum could push the pair to the interim target at 1.0945, where sits the 55-day SMA.

The downside pressure is expected to ebb a tad on a surpass of recent tops in the 1.0990/1.1000 region.

EUR/USD daily chart