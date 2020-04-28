EUR/USD Price Analysis: Interim hurdle aligns at 1.0945

By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD is prolonging the rebound to the vicinity of 1.0900.
  • Extra gains seen meeting the initial hurdle at the 55-day SMA.

EUR/USD is now extending the recovery after clinching new monthly lows in the boundaries of 1.0730 on Friday.

The continuation of the upside momentum could push the pair to the interim target at 1.0945, where sits the 55-day SMA.

The downside pressure is expected to ebb a tad on a surpass of recent tops in the 1.0990/1.1000 region.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0886
Today Daily Change 79
Today Daily Change % 0.52
Today daily open 1.083
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0878
Daily SMA50 1.0956
Daily SMA100 1.1016
Daily SMA200 1.1041
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.086
Previous Daily Low 1.0811
Previous Weekly High 1.0897
Previous Weekly Low 1.0727
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0842
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.083
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0807
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0785
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0759
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0856
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0883
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0905

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

