EUR/USD Price Analysis: Initial up barrier remains at 1.1186

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD’s rally runout of steam in the vicinity of 1.1190 on Tuesday.
  • Further up aligns 1.1186 ahead of December’s top near 1.1240.

The steep ascent in EUR/USD visited the Fibo retracement at 1.1186 earlier in the day, although it lost some vigour soon afterwards.

If the pair manages to leave behind this area of resistance, in the near-term ideally, then the focus of attention should shift to 1.1200 ahead of the December’s 2019 peak at 1.1239.

While further gains are likely above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1010, the proximity of overbought levels, as gauged by the RSI, carries the potential to spark a corrective downside.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1163
Today Daily Change 72
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 1.1136
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0914
Daily SMA50 1.0905
Daily SMA100 1.0959
Daily SMA200 1.1013
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1154
Previous Daily Low 1.1097
Previous Weekly High 1.1145
Previous Weekly Low 1.0871
Previous Monthly High 1.1145
Previous Monthly Low 1.0767
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1132
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1119
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1104
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1072
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1047
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1161
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1186
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1218

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits highest since March amid US protests, European reopening

EUR/USD hits highest since March amid US protests, European reopening

EUR/USD has jumped above 1.1150, trading at the highest since March. Protests in the US are grabbing the headlines and marginally supporting the dollar. European countries continue reopening their economies amid falling coronavirus statistics. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD resumes rally amid Brexit optimism, dollar weakness

GBP/USD resumes rally amid Brexit optimism, dollar weakness

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2550, extending its gains. Reports about British readiness to compromise in Brexit talks, conditioned on EU concessions, is helping boost the pound. US protests are eyed.

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin is three steps away from $14000

Bitcoin is three steps away from $14000

Bitcoin joins the list of bullish breakouts and leaves the relative highs at $14000 as a clear target in the short term. Ethereum continues to gain market share and sets the price level of $300 as a goal in the short term.

Read more

Gold trades with modest losses around $1735 level, downside seems limited

Gold trades with modest losses around $1735 level, downside seems limited

Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily range, around the $1735 region.

Gold News

WTI sits at three-month highs near $36.50 ahead of Russia’s decision, API

WTI sits at three-month highs near $36.50 ahead of Russia’s decision, API

WTI (July futures on Nymex) broke its bullish consolidative phase to the upside in the European session and clinched fresh three-month highs at 36.48.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures