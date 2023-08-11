EUR/USD Price Analysis: Impending Bear Cross, dilemma about ECB, Fed test Euro bulls below 1.1025 hurdle

- EUR/USD bulls struggle to keep the reins, posting minor gains during three-day winning streak.
- Looming bear cross, multiple failures to cross one-month-old horizontal resistance challenge Euro buyers.
- Bears need validation from previous resistance line, ascending support line from early July and US inflation clues.
- US data, ECB report underpin market’s confusion about the end of hawkish eycle.
EUR/USD clings to mild gains around 1.0990 as it struggles to defend the three-day uptrend during early Friday morning in Europe, especially amid the mixed bias about the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Federal Reserve (Fed). Also challenging the Euro pair is the presence of more clues of the US inflation conditions on the economic calendar.
Also read: EUR/USD steadies below 1.1000 as Fed officials welcome US inflation data, ECB signals uncertain times
Technically, a clear upside break of the previous key resistance line stretched from July 18, now immediate support around 1.0960, restricts the immediate downside of the EUR/USD pair.
Adding strength to the bullish bias is the pair’s successful trading above a one-month-old rising support line surrounding 1.0940, as well as the upward-sloping RSI (14) line, not overbought.
It’s worth noting that the monthly bottom of around 1.0910 and the 1.0900 round figure also challenge the EUR/USD bears.
On the flip side, the 100-SMA pierces the 200-SMA from above and teases a Bear Cross while challenging the Euro buyers below the 1.1025 SMA confluence.
Even if the EUR/USD pair crosses the 1.1025 hurdle, a one-month-old horizontal resistance area near 1.1040 appears a tough nut to crack for the bulls.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0989
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.0981
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1057
|Daily SMA50
|1.0957
|Daily SMA100
|1.0928
|Daily SMA200
|1.0768
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1065
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0967
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1046
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0912
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1276
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0834
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1028
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1005
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0944
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0907
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0846
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1042
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1102
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.114
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
