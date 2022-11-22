  • EUR/USD reverses part of the recent retracement on Tuesday.
  • A more intense rebound should meet the next hurdle at 1.0400.

EUR/USD returns to the positive territory and manages to climb as highas as the boundaries of the key 1.0300 region on Tuesday.

The continuation of the rebound should initially target the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.0400. The surpass of the latter is needed to dispute the so far November peak at 1.0481 (November 15).

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.026
Today Daily Change 53
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 1.0242
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0097
Daily SMA50 0.9933
Daily SMA100 1.0024
Daily SMA200 1.0408
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0333
Previous Daily Low 1.0223
Previous Weekly High 1.0482
Previous Weekly Low 1.0272
Previous Monthly High 1.0094
Previous Monthly Low 0.9632
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0265
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0291
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0199
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0156
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0088
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0309
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0376
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0419

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

