EUR/USD Price Analysis: Immediate to the upside comes in 1.1930

- EUR/USD reclaims the area above the 1.1900 level.
- The next target of note emerges at the 1.1980/90 band.
EUR/USD reverses the initial pessimism and advances beyond the 1.1900 hurdle at the beginning of the week.
The rebound from YTD lows near 1.1700 remains healthy so far. A sustainable breakout of the 200-day SMA (1.1891) should open the door to further gains with the next target at the 1.1980/90 region. In this area converge the mid-March peaks, the 50-day SMA and a Fibo level (of the November-January rally). A surpass of this area allows for a move to the key 1.2000 hurdle.
Above the 200-day SMA (1.1891) the stance for EUR/USD is expected to shift to positive.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1914
|Today Daily Change
|47
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.1904
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1845
|Daily SMA50
|1.197
|Daily SMA100
|1.2055
|Daily SMA200
|1.1897
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.192
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1867
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1927
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2113
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1704
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1887
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1874
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1844
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.182
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1927
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.195
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.198
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
