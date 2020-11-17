EUR/USD Price Analysis: Immediate target remains at 1.1920

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD keeps pushing higher and approaches 1.1900.
  • Further up is located the monthly peak at 1.1920 (November 9).

EUR/USD advances for the fourth consecutive session and already trades at shouting distance from the key barrier at 1.19 the figure.

If bulls keep pushing, then the next level of note will be the monthly top around 1.1920 (November 9). If cleared, the pair is the forecast to attempt a move to August’s high at 1.1965 (August 18).

Looking at the broader scenario, extra gains in EUR/USD are likely while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1361.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1881
Today Daily Change 42
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 1.1852
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1784
Daily SMA50 1.1771
Daily SMA100 1.1714
Daily SMA200 1.1358
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1869
Previous Daily Low 1.1814
Previous Weekly High 1.192
Previous Weekly Low 1.1746
Previous Monthly High 1.1881
Previous Monthly Low 1.164
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1848
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1835
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1821
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1791
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1767
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1876
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.19
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.193

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances above 1.1850 as coronavirus dominates the headlines

EUR/USD advances above 1.1850 as coronavirus dominates the headlines

EUR/USD is rising above 1.1850 as concerns about the spread of coronavirus on both sides of the Atlantic are countered by Moderna's upbeat vaccine news. US retail sales and a speech by Fed Chair Powell are awaited. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances toward 1.33 amid Brexit hopes, Bailey's optimism

GBP/USD advances toward 1.33 amid Brexit hopes, Bailey's optimism

GBP/USD is rising toward 1.33 amid reports that the EU and the UK are nearing a trade deal. BOE Governor Bailey expressed optimism about a coronavirus vaccine. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD catches fresh bids, remains below $1900

XAU/USD catches fresh bids, remains below $1900

Gold stays below $1900 as virus woes outweigh vaccine hopes. XAU/USD formed long-legged doji on the daily sticks. Focus remains on the US Retail Sales and coronavirus data.

Gold news

Bitcoin breaks above $17,000 first time since January 2018; the sky is the limit

Bitcoin breaks above $17,000 first time since January 2018; the sky is the limit

Bitcoin breaks through another important resistance area. The on-chain metrics imply that the upside is the path of least resistance.

Read more

WTI: Teasing triangle breakout on 1H chart ahead of OPEC+ meeting

WTI: Teasing triangle breakout on 1H chart ahead of OPEC+ meeting

WTI (futures on NYMEX) has caught a fresh bid wave over the last hour, as it looks to regain the $42 level amid expectations that the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) will delay the oil output hike by three to six months when they meet later on Tuesday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures