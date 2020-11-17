EUR/USD Price Analysis: Immediate target remains at 1.1920

EUR/USD keeps pushing higher and approaches 1.1900.

Further up is located the monthly peak at 1.1920 (November 9).

EUR/USD advances for the fourth consecutive session and already trades at shouting distance from the key barrier at 1.19 the figure.

If bulls keep pushing, then the next level of note will be the monthly top around 1.1920 (November 9). If cleared, the pair is the forecast to attempt a move to August’s high at 1.1965 (August 18).

Looking at the broader scenario, extra gains in EUR/USD are likely while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1361.

EUR/USD daily chart