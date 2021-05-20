EUR/USD Price Analysis: Immediate target emerges at 1.2250

- EUR/USD quickly leaves behind Wednesday’s moderate drop.
- Focus now is on recent tops around 1.2250 (May 19).
EUR/USD resumes the upside and retakes the 1.2200 area following Wednesday’s pullback from 4-month peaks near 1.2250.
The buying bias remains well and sound for the time being. Against this backdrop, a surpass of the 1.2250 region should allow for a probable assault to the YTD peaks in the 1.2350 area (January 6).
The constructive stance on EUR/USD is forecast to remain intact as long as it trades above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1960.
Of note, however, is that the daily RSI still did not confirm the recent peaks, which could be indicative of a bearish divergence and therefore a prelude to a corrective move in the short-term.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2187
|Today Daily Change
|36
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.2176
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.21
|Daily SMA50
|1.1975
|Daily SMA100
|1.2043
|Daily SMA200
|1.1964
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2245
|Previous Daily Low
|1.216
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2182
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2052
|Previous Monthly High
|1.215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1713
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2193
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2213
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2142
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2109
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2057
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2227
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2279
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2312
