EUR/USD Price Analysis: Immediate target emerges at 1.2250

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD quickly leaves behind Wednesday’s moderate drop.
  • Focus now is on recent tops around 1.2250 (May 19).

EUR/USD resumes the upside and retakes the 1.2200 area following Wednesday’s pullback from 4-month peaks near 1.2250.

The buying bias remains well and sound for the time being. Against this backdrop, a surpass of the 1.2250 region should allow for a probable assault to the YTD peaks in the 1.2350 area (January 6).

The constructive stance on EUR/USD is forecast to remain intact as long as it trades above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1960.

Of note, however, is that the daily RSI still did not confirm the recent peaks, which could be indicative of a bearish divergence and therefore a prelude to a corrective move in the short-term.

Today last price 1.2187
Today Daily Change 36
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1.2176
 
Daily SMA20 1.21
Daily SMA50 1.1975
Daily SMA100 1.2043
Daily SMA200 1.1964
 
Previous Daily High 1.2245
Previous Daily Low 1.216
Previous Weekly High 1.2182
Previous Weekly Low 1.2052
Previous Monthly High 1.215
Previous Monthly Low 1.1713
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2193
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2213
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2142
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2109
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2057
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2227
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2279
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2312

 

 

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recovers toward 1.22 as Fed effect fades ahead of data

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.22, recovering from the Fed's meeting minutes which included the subtlest of hints toward tapering bond buys. The better market mood is weighing on the dollar. A speech by ECB President Lagarde and jobless claims await traders. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bounces off 1.41 amid UK reopening optimism

GBP/USD has bounced above 1.41, as the dollar retreats from the post-Fed minutes' highs and as the UK remains on course to fully reopen in a month. Britain's vaccination campaign has been extended to younger adults. The BOE's Jon Cunliffe speaks later.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD trades with modest gains, taper talks to cap the upside

This Thursday, gold price is looking to extend the recovery from near the $1860 region. In the view of FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta, XAU/USD looks to challenge three-month highs despite Fed’s tapering jitters.

Gold News

Ripple bulls resurface but lack conviction

XRP price has seen a sharp recovery after the massive crash on Wednesday’s trading session. Ripple will turn bulls if it produces a 4-hour candlestick close above the demand zone extending from $0.942 to $1.172. Failing to do so will lead to range-bound moves or a downtrend if the selling pressure increases.

Read more

FOMC April Minutes: The first shoe drops

“We are not even thinking about thinking about raising rates,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, June 10, 2020. Apparently, the governors have changed  their minds. Federal Reserve officials at the April meeting stated that improving economic growth would justify a discussion of interest rate policy

Read more

