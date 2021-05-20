EUR/USD Price Analysis: Immediate target emerges at 1.2250

EUR/USD quickly leaves behind Wednesday’s moderate drop.

Focus now is on recent tops around 1.2250 (May 19).

EUR/USD resumes the upside and retakes the 1.2200 area following Wednesday’s pullback from 4-month peaks near 1.2250.

The buying bias remains well and sound for the time being. Against this backdrop, a surpass of the 1.2250 region should allow for a probable assault to the YTD peaks in the 1.2350 area (January 6).

The constructive stance on EUR/USD is forecast to remain intact as long as it trades above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1960.

Of note, however, is that the daily RSI still did not confirm the recent peaks, which could be indicative of a bearish divergence and therefore a prelude to a corrective move in the short-term.

EUR/USD daily chart