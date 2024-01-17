EUR/USD Price Analysis: Hovers above the 38.2% Fibonacci, edges lower to near 1.0870

- EUR/USD extends its losses to near 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.0867.
- A break below the 1.0850 level could prompt the pair to reach the psychological region around the 1.0800 level.
- The selling interest could outweigh the buying interest at the psychological level of 1.0900.
EUR/USD continues to move on a downward trajectory for the second successive session, trading lower near 1.0870 during the Asian session on Wednesday as the US Dollar (USD) continues to extend its gains. The strength of the USD is attributed to the market caution on the geopolitical situation and upbeat US bond yields. The current level aligns with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at the 1.0867 level followed by the major support at the 1.0850 level.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements, for the EUR/USD pair, is positioned below the 50 mark, indicating a bearish momentum in the market. A break below the support region could put downward pressure on the pair to navigate the area around the psychological support at 1.0800 followed by the 50% retracement level at 1.0787.
Additionally, the trend-following momentum indicator “Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)” line lies above the centerline, but shows a divergence below the signal line for the EUR/USD pair. This divergence indicates a potential shift in momentum towards a downward trend.
On the upside, the psychological level at 1.0900 serves as the immediate resistance, followed by the 14-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0938 and the major barrier at 1.0950 level, where the selling interest tends to outweigh the buying interest. If the EUR/USD pair manages to break above the 1.0950 level, it could inspire bullish momentum, allowing traders to explore the region around the psychological level at 1.1000. Beyond that, attention may turn to January's high at 1.1038 as a further resistance level.
EUR/USD: Daily Chart
EUR/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0868
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.0872
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.098
|Daily SMA50
|1.0906
|Daily SMA100
|1.0769
|Daily SMA200
|1.0848
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0952
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0862
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1004
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.091
|Previous Monthly High
|1.114
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0724
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0896
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0918
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0838
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0805
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0748
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0928
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0985
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1018
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
