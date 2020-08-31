EUR/USD Price Analysis: Hourly chart shows EUR/USD bulls stopped in their tracks at a key resistance

- EUR/USD has pushed another 0.21% higher on Monday but it could have been worse for the dollar.
- There has been a rejection at a previous high near 1.1965.
EUR/USD 1-hour chart
It seems the USD capitulation is not over just yet as the greenback sold off again on Monday. EUR/USD had been showing signs of strength before the bulls hit a brick wall at the previous high from 18th August at 1.1965. Later in the week, there is potentially more volatility to come as non-farm payrolls are back along with a whole host of PMI's.
Looking at the chart now and it easy to see where the bulls met some resistance. Now the price has pulled back over 30 pips and the next support is some way down at the red line close to 1.1880. This does not meed the bulls have given up on taking out the high point. If the level is broken the bull trend is back on track.
The indicators are showing a mixed picture. The Relative Strength Index has a divergence pattern. This is when the price is making higher highs but the indicator makes a lower high. It is traditionally a bearish pattern and can indicate upside momentum is wearing thin. The MACD histogram is dipping into the red but the signal lines are way above the midpoint and this is considered bullish.
The chart is still pretty much a bullish one and the bulls could just be pausing for breath before mounting another challenge to break the recent highs. Over the week there are many catalysts and the level could be taken out.
Additional levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1934
|Today Daily Change
|0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|1.1904
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1824
|Daily SMA50
|1.1582
|Daily SMA100
|1.1292
|Daily SMA200
|1.1164
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.192
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1811
|Previous Weekly High
|1.192
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1762
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1185
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1878
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1853
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1837
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1769
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1728
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1945
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1987
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2054
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD challenges 0.7400 ahead of RBA’s decision
The AUD/USD pair holds on to most of its intraday gains near the 0.74 level, ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy announcement.
USD/JPY up for the day, but still bearish
he American currency was able to advance only against its Japanese rival this Monday, although the pair was incapable to retain the 106.00 level.
XAU/USD holds past the broken triangle formation at $1972 per ounce
Gold has pushed higher on Monday despite the volume being low due to the UK bank holiday. There have been some slightly bearish comments from Fed officials as Bostic stated the recovery is happening but data is showing signs of slowing.
XRP/USD is still suffering from the last double top and might not recover above $0.30
XRP has been generally weaker than the rest of top coins and has been unable to hit a new 2020-high. The last double top formed on August 17 got a lot of continuation and bears managed to crack $0.30.
WTI climbs to fresh daily highs around mid-$43s
After spending the second half of the previous week under modest bearish pressure, crude oil prices started the new week on a strong footing. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading near $43.50, gaining 1.25% on a daily basis.