EUR/USD Price Analysis: Holds onto recovery gains above 1.0800

  • EUR/USD extends bounce from 13-day-old support line, probes 21-day SMA.
  • The month-start low and 100-day SMA can challenge buyers.
  • April bottom could please the bears below stated support trend line.

EUR/USD rises to 1.0856, up 0.08% on a day, amid the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair bounced off a short-term support line on Tuesday while confronting 21-day SMA by the press time.

Given the positive MACD signals, EUR/USD prices are likely to extend the recoveries towards the month-start low near 1.0935.

During the pair’s additional rise past-1.0935, 100-day SMA and the monthly top, respectively around 1.0985 and 1.1020 can please the buyers.

On the downside, pair’s declines below the support line stretched from April 24, at 1.0785, can recall the April month trough surrounding 1.0725.

EUR/USD daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0857
Today Daily Change 9 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.08%
Today daily open 1.0848
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0855
Daily SMA50 1.0942
Daily SMA100 1.0988
Daily SMA200 1.1026
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0885
Previous Daily Low 1.0784
Previous Weekly High 1.0981
Previous Weekly Low 1.0767
Previous Monthly High 1.1039
Previous Monthly Low 1.0727
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0847
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0823
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0793
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0738
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0692
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0894
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.094
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0994

 

 

