EUR/USD Price Analysis: Holds near 1.16, daily RSI shows overbought conditions

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD remains bid near 1.16 as dollar sell-off continues. 
  • Bias remains bullish despite the overbought reading on the daily RSI.

EUR/USD is trading near 1.16 at press time, having hit a multi-month high of 1.1627 on Thursday. 

The 14-day relative strength index is now reporting overbought conditions with an above-70 print. The currency pair has gained over 1.6% this week and is up nearly 1,000 pips from the March low of 1.0636. 

As such, one may feel tempted to abort the bullish bias. However, an overbought reading on the RSI does not imply a bullish-to-bearish trend change. It simply means the rally has gone too far in a short time and indicates scope for temporary consolidation. 

In addition, the overbought reading needs validation from the price chart. As of now, there are no signs of buyer exhaustion on the daily price chart. Besides, in a strong trending market, the indicator can remain overbought for a prolonged period of time.

Put simply, the bias remains bullish despite the overbought reading on the RSI. Key levels to watch out for on the higher side are 1.1616 (May 2016 high) and 1.18 - the resistance of the trendline falling from July 2008 high and May 2014 high. On the lower side, 1.1495 (March 9 high) is the level to beat for the bears. 

The 4-hour chart is reporting a bearish divergence of the RSI. Hence, a minor pullback to 1.1550 cannot be ruled out. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1606
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1.1596
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1352
Daily SMA50 1.1231
Daily SMA100 1.1079
Daily SMA200 1.107
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1627
Previous Daily Low 1.154
Previous Weekly High 1.1452
Previous Weekly Low 1.13
Previous Monthly High 1.1422
Previous Monthly Low 1.1097
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1594
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1574
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1549
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1502
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1462
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1635
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1674
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1722

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

