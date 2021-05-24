EUR/USD Price Analysis: Holds gains above 1.2200 inside weekly trading range

- EUR/USD stays firmer, attacks the short-term range’s resistance line.
- Bullish Momentum line, sustained trading beyond three-week-old support line favor buyers.
- Multiple hurdles around 1.2240-45 offer a bumpy road to the north.
EUR/USD takes round to 1.2220 amid the initial Asian session trading on Tuesday. In doing so, the currency major keeps Friday’s recovery moves inside a one-week-long rectangle.
Given the quote’s successful bounce off 1.2160 support, coupled with clear trading beyond the short-term rising trend line, favor the pair bulls amid an upbeat Momentum line.
However, tops marked in the last three months, around 1.2240-45 will tame the pair’s immediate upside.
Even if the EUR/USD bulls manage to cross 1.2245, the mid-December 2020 peak near 1.2270-75 and a 2020-end high of 1.2310 could test the run-up before challenging the yearly top surrounding 1.2350.
Alternatively, pullback moves can entertain short-term traders with the 1.2200 threshold and the early May highs near 1.2185. However, EUR/USD sellers will be cautious if the quote drops below the rectangle support of 1.2160.
Also acting as crucial support is the short-term rising trend line near 1.2130.
Overall, EUR/USD remains on the front foot but bulls need a strong push to the north to move forward.
EUR/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2217
|Today Daily Change
|0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30%
|Today daily open
|1.218
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2115
|Daily SMA50
|1.1984
|Daily SMA100
|1.2042
|Daily SMA200
|1.1968
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.224
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2161
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2245
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2126
|Previous Monthly High
|1.215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1713
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2191
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.221
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2148
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2115
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2069
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2227
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2273
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2306
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers but remains below 1.2245
The EUR/USD pair has trimmed most of its Friday’s losses but was unable to break higher. US inflationary pressures and the Fed’s potential response in the eye of the storm.
GBP/USD: Chances are on the upside, with gains beyond 1.4200 on the cards
The GBP/USD pair ended Monday little changed in the 1.4150 price zone, up from a daily low of 1.4111. The advance was a result of a weaker dollar, which in turn followed the lead of US government bond yields.
XAU/USD keeps chipping away at critical resistance
The price of gold is rising 0.11% at the time of writing, riding the 10 and 20 EMAs on the 4-hour chart while the greenback languishes near four-month lows. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at $1,883.47 and has travelled from a low of $1,875.20 to a high of $1,887.07.
Bitcoin price looks primed to rebound after a 50% sell-off
Bitcoin price appears to be developing a head-and-shoulders pattern on its daily chart. To form the pattern's right shoulder, BTC needs to rebound to $42,000. A spike in selling pressure around this price point could lead to a sell-off that sends Bitcoin to $14,000.
Tech stocks lead the way higher for equities
It has been a good start to the week for equities, with gains in both Europe and the US, led by tech stocks which have put in a solid afternoon of gains on Wall Street.