EUR/USD Price Analysis: Gathers pace for a sustained move below key 1.1749 support

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • EUR/USD’s path of least resistance appears to the downside.
  • The US Treasury yields comeback to boost DXY, down EUR/USD.
  • The major eyes key trendline support at 1.1749 on the 4H chart, with bearish RSI.

EUR/USD is seeing some fresh signs of life in Asia this Tuesday, although the bearish bias remains intact.

Rising inflation expectations continue to drive the US Treasury yields higher, which in turn boosts the greenback at the euro’s expense. Meanwhile, the macro-divergence between the US and Europe continues to remain a drag on the main currency pair.

From a near-term technical perspective, the spot is on the verge of forming an inverse cup and handle formation on the four-hour chart, with the pattern neckline aligned at 1.1749.

EUR/USD: Four-hour chart

A four-hour candlestick closing below the neckline would validate the bearish formation, opening floors for a test of the 1.1700 level.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades flat but holds well below the midline, suggesting that there is additional room to the downside.

Alternatively, if the powerful 1.1749 support holds, the spot could stage a solid bounce to test the bearish 21-simple moving average (SMA) at 1.1787.

The next stop for the euro bulls is envisioned at 1.1800. Further up, the downward-sloping 50-SMA at 1.1849 could be next on the buyers’ radars.

EUR/USD: Additional levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1769
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.1765
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.191
Daily SMA50 1.2027
Daily SMA100 1.2057
Daily SMA200 1.1871
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1794
Previous Daily Low 1.1761
Previous Weekly High 1.1947
Previous Weekly Low 1.1762
Previous Monthly High 1.2243
Previous Monthly Low 1.1952
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1773
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1781
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1752
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.174
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1719
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1786
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1806
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1819

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD: Bears catch a breather below 1.1800 ahead of German CPI

EUR/USD fades recovery moves from multi-day low while easing to 1.1768 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The currency major refreshed the yearly low the previous day as the US dollar benefited from the bond rout.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Looks to regain 1.3800, bumpy road ahead

GBP/USD picks up bids following multiple bounces off mid-1.3700s. The cable repeats bounce off 1.3750-55 horizontal support. Receding bullish MACD, bearish chart pattern on one-hour formation keep sellers hopeful.

GBP/USD News

GBP/USD picks up bids following multiple bounces off mid-1.3700s. The cable repeats bounce off 1.3750-55 horizontal support. Receding bullish MACD, bearish chart pattern on one-hour formation keep sellers hopeful.

GBP/USD News

DOGE price is frustrating the bullish narrative and making the grand forecast of $1 by the end of 2021 look impossible. Ascending triangle has finally resolved to the downside. DOGE RSI still not at an oversold reading on the daily chart.

Read more

Biden's infrastructure programs will roll out this week. A second proposal focusing on child care and healthcare programs is expected in April, then massive tax hikes. The Wall Street Journal reports Biden Plans to Split Spending Plan in Two.

Read more

