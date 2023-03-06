EUR/USD Price Analysis: Gains remain capped by the 55-day SMA

- EUR/USD adds to Friday’s decent advance and retests 1.0660.
- The 55-day SMA around 1.0715 still offers interim resistance.
EUR/USD advances for the second session in a row and reaches 2-day highs near 1.0660 on Monday.
If the rebound gets more serious, then the pair needs to clear the provisional hurdle at the 55-day SMA, today at 1.0715, to allow for extra gains to, initially, the weekly top at 1.0804 (February 14).
Looking at the longer run, the constructive view remains unchanged while above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.0326.
EUR/ZAR
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.4083
|Today Daily Change
|36
|Today Daily Change %
|0.65
|Today daily open
|19.2833
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.2556
|Daily SMA50
|18.7491
|Daily SMA100
|18.3905
|Daily SMA200
|17.7451
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.33
|Previous Daily Low
|19.2087
|Previous Weekly High
|19.6245
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.2087
|Previous Monthly High
|19.6245
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.5289
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.255
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.2837
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.218
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.1527
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.0967
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.3393
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.3953
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.4607
