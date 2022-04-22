  • EUR/USD comes under pressure and revisits the sub-1.0800 zone.
  • Occasional bullish moves face a decent barrier near 1.0940.

EUR/USD extends the rejection from the 1.0940 region and briefly breaks below the key support at 1.0800 on Friday.

It seems that while the 1.0940 region keeps capping the upside, further retracement looks likely in the pair in the short-term horizon. Against that, there is still room for EUR/USD to retest the 2022 lows near 1.0750.

While below the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1410, the outlook for the pair is expected to remain negative.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0826
Today Daily Change 61
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 1.0842
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0917
Daily SMA50 1.1043
Daily SMA100 1.1184
Daily SMA200 1.1416
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0936
Previous Daily Low 1.0824
Previous Weekly High 1.0933
Previous Weekly Low 1.0758
Previous Monthly High 1.1233
Previous Monthly Low 1.0806
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0867
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0893
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0798
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0755
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0686
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0911
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.098
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1023

 

 

Editors' Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.0800 after mixed US data

EUR/USD has lost its traction after rising toward 1.0850 in the early American session but continues to trade above 1.0800. The data from the US showed that the business activity in the private sector expanded at a softer pace than expected in early April with the S&P Global Composite PMI declining to 55.1 from 57.7.

GBP/USD remains on tack to end week below 1.2900

Following the sharp decline witnessed in the early European session, GBP/USD managed to recover above 1.2900 but came under renewed bearish pressure in the American trading hours. The pair remains on track to register its lowest weekly close since September 2020.

Gold drops to near two-week low, around $1,930 area

Gold came under some renewed selling pressure on Friday and dropped to a near two-week low, around the $1,930 region during the first half o the European session. Fed Powell's speech at an IMF event sounded extremely hawkish and all but confirmed a 50 bps rate hike.

Bitcoin: Early longers trapped, a move to $46,200 likely

Bitcoin price shows an interesting move to the downside to purge the sell-side liquidity before heading up to $46,200. Investors can expect BTC to stabilize between $40,100 to $40,500 and trigger a run-up to yearly open.

NVDA prepares to break $200

Nvidia stock (NVDA) collapsed more than 6% on Thursday and lost further ground afterhours. In doing so, NVDA shares broke through an important support at $206.50 that implies a further drop below $200.

