  • EUR/USD extends the downside below the parity zone.
  • A deeper retracement could see the 2022 in the mid-0.9900s retested.

EUR/USD breaks below the parity level to clinch fresh 6-week lows at the beginning of the week.

Further losses appear in the pipeline for the time being. Against that, the pair could confront the 2022 low at 0.9952 (July 14) in case of a convincing breakdown of the parity region.

In the longer run, the pair’s bearish view is expected to prevail as long as it trades below the 200-day SMA at 1.0852.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0004
Today Daily Change 57
Today Daily Change % -0.34
Today daily open 1.0038
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0195
Daily SMA50 1.0276
Daily SMA100 1.0478
Daily SMA200 1.0861
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0096
Previous Daily Low 1.0032
Previous Weekly High 1.0268
Previous Weekly Low 1.0032
Previous Monthly High 1.0486
Previous Monthly Low 0.9952
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0056
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0071
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0015
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9992
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9952
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0078
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0119
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0142

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD closes in on multi-year lows below parity Premium

EUR/USD closes in on multi-year lows below parity

Following a short-lasting recovery phase, EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and started to decline toward the multi-year low it touched at 0.9952 in July. The intense flight to safety in the American session provides a boost to the dollar and weighs on the pair.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends slide below 1.1800 amid risk aversion

GBP/USD extends slide below 1.1800 amid risk aversion

With safe-haven flows continuing to dominate the financial markets in the second half of the day, GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level since mid-July below 1.1800. The US Dollar Index is up another 0.5% following last week's 2.3% gain.

GBP/USD News

Gold bears target $1,720 as US dollar keeps reins

Gold bears target $1,720 as US dollar keeps reins

Gold price remains under intense selling pressure at the start of the week, extending the previous week’s bearish momentum into the sixth straight day. The relentless demand for the safe-haven US dollar could be linked as the main underlying factor behind the latest sell-off in the bright metal.

Gold News

Ethereum remains a beta asset relative to Bitcoin

Ethereum remains a beta asset relative to Bitcoin

Ethereum price remains a beta asset relative to Bitcoin price as it has dropped nearly 8% over the last twelve hours while BTC has slid roughly 4%. This development indicates that the upcoming Merge update has not had any hand in reducing the high degree of correlation that exists between the two assets. 

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures