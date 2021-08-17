EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further weakness likely below 1.1800

- EUR/USD remains under pressure below the 1.1800 mark.
- Extra retracements could see 1.1700 re-tested in the near term.
EUR/USD adds to Monday’s losses and keeps the offered bias unchanged below the 1.1800 yardstick.
The 1.1800 neighbourhood now emerges as the immediate target for EUR-bulls. If cleared, then the recovery could target the July tops in the area just above the 1.1900 yardstick, where it is expected to struggle.
Failure to re-test/surpass the 1.1800 area, ideally in the very near term, could encourage sellers to step in and drag spot once again to YTD lows near 1.1700.
In the meantime, the near-term outlook for EUR/USD is seen on the negative side while below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.2005.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1762
|Today Daily Change
|24
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.1779
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.18
|Daily SMA50
|1.1876
|Daily SMA100
|1.1962
|Daily SMA200
|1.201
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1801
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1767
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1805
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1706
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1752
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.178
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1788
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1764
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1749
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.173
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1798
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1816
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1832
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.1750 ahead of US Retail Sales
EUR/USD has remained under pressure amid the broad risk-off market mood. Investors fear early Fed tapering, China's techlash and the Delta covid variant. US Retail Sales are set to show moderation in July.
GBP/USD dips under 1.38 ahead of Powell
GBP/USD is trading just below the 1.3800 level, down on the day. Britain reported a drop of the jobless rate to 4.7% and a robust rise of 8.8% in wages. Nevertheless, the dollar continues benefiting from safe-haven flows ahead of a speech by the Fed's Powell.
XAU/USD eyes $1,800 ahead of US Retail Sales/Powell’s speech
Gold seesaws around the key SMA hurdle after a four-day recovery. US dollar cheers safe-haven bid despite unchanged Treasury yields. Covid, geopolitics and central banks are all against the optimists.
Crypto markets weigh new leg-up or deep correction
Bitcoin price is hovering above a crucial demand barrier, which could propel it higher, but investors need to watch for a spike in selling pressure that pierces the said support zone, leading to a break below it.
US Retail Sales Preview: Dollar booster? Market mood point to a clear reaction
Never underestimate the American consumer – everyone visiting the US has seen its shopping culture, either at the mall or by seeing piles of carton boxes outside houses. Economists expect a minor increase in US Retail Sales in July.