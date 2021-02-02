EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further weakness could re-visit 1.2000

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD tumbles further and records fresh 2021 lows.
  • The psychological support at 1.20 emerges as the next level of note.

EUR/USD extends the pessimism seen at the beginning of the week and navigates the area of new YTD lows around 1.2030.

Further decline in EUR/USD is now on the cards and is expected to challenges the key support at 1.20 the figure in the near-term. Further south lines up the Fibo level (of the November-January rally) at 1.1976.

On the broader picture, the constructive stance in EUR/USD remains unchanged while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1671.

Looking at the monthly chart, the (solid) breakout of the 2008-2020 line is a big bullish event and should underpin the continuation of the current trend in the longer run.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2034
Today Daily Change 61
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 1.2057
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2162
Daily SMA50 1.2145
Daily SMA100 1.196
Daily SMA200 1.168
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2138
Previous Daily Low 1.2056
Previous Weekly High 1.2183
Previous Weekly Low 1.2058
Previous Monthly High 1.235
Previous Monthly Low 1.2054
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2087
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2106
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2029
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2002
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1948
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2111
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2165
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2192

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tumbles to new 2021 low under 1.2050

EUR/USD tumbles to new 2021 low under 1.2050

EUR/USD has slipped below 1.2050, falling to the lowest levels since early December – a new 2021 trough. The common currency is struggling amid a slow vaccination drive in the old continent EZ GDP dropped by 0.7%. US stimulus developments are eyed.

EUR/USD News

ETH primed for new all-time highs as resistance weakens

ETH primed for new all-time highs as resistance weakens

Ethereum price is ready for a significant upswing as the price nears the x-axis of an ascending triangle. A candlestick close above $1,450 would confirm a bullish breakout that may propel ETH towards $1,900, representing a 30% increase.

Read more

XAG/USD eyes deeper correction amid descending triangle breakdown

XAG/USD eyes deeper correction amid descending triangle breakdown

XAG/USD attempts a bounce but remains below the $28 mark. Silver bears look to extend control after the 4% drop so far. Descending triangle breakdown on the 1H chart points to more losses.

Read more

Nokia Oyj stands out with a rise while other WSB stocks suffer

Nokia Oyj stands out with a rise while other WSB stocks suffer

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) has risen by 7.24% on Monday, beating the trend of other short-squeezed stocks highlighted on Reddit's WallStreetBets. Moreover, Tuesday's premarket trading, it is only a minor slide. Retail traders have "migrated" to silver.

Read more

US Dollar Index eases from tops beyond 91.00

US Dollar Index eases from tops beyond 91.00

The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), loses some upside momentum and retreats to the sub-91.00 area on turnaround Tuesday.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures