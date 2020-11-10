EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further upside now targets 1.1965

  • EUR/USD reaches the key hurdle around 1.1920 and loses impulse afterwards.
  • A surpass of this area could pave the way to a visit to 1.1965.

EUR/USD stays under pressure after being rejected from monthly peaks around 1.1920 on Monday, area coincident with the mid-September peaks (1.1917).

Despite the subsequent correction lower, a move further north of this hurdle is expected to target the August highs at 1.1965. However, a breach of the 55-day SMA (1.1781) should re-focus the attention on the downside and thus on a potential drop to, initially, the 1.1700 neighbourhood.

Looking at the broader scenario, extra gains in EUR/USD are likely while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1339.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1806
Today Daily Change 64
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.1812
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1765
Daily SMA50 1.1775
Daily SMA100 1.1685
Daily SMA200 1.1337
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.192
Previous Daily Low 1.1795
Previous Weekly High 1.1891
Previous Weekly Low 1.1603
Previous Monthly High 1.1881
Previous Monthly Low 1.164
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1843
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1872
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1765
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1718
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1641
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.189
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1967
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2014

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD hits two-month high on upbeat UK data, vaccine hopes

GBP/USD hits two-month high on upbeat UK data, vaccine hopes

GBP/USD has topped 1.32, hitting the highest since early September after the UK reports a surprising drop in jobless claims and a better-than-expected increase in wages. Brexit and coronavirus developments are eyed.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD falls below 1.18 as German data disappoints

EUR/USD falls below 1.18 as German data disappoints

EUR/USD has failed to hold onto covid vaccine-related gains and is falling after German ZEW Economic Sentiment missed with 39 points. US political developments are eyed.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD’s recovery falters at $1890 amid bearish crossover

XAU/USD’s recovery falters at $1890 amid bearish crossover

Gold stalls dead cat bounce amid bearish crossover on the hourly chart. Hourly RSI has turned flat within the bearish zone. A test of $1848 key support is back on the sellers’ radars.

Gold news

Forex Today: Dollar drops with yields as markets calm from vaccine euphoria, US politics eyed

Forex Today: Dollar drops with yields as markets calm from vaccine euphoria, US politics eyed

Markets are taking a breather from the euphoria seen on Monday after Pfizer announced a breakthrough on a coronavirus vaccine. The dollar is dropping alongside bond yields.

Read more

WTI tests 50-day SMA support on persistent demand concerns

WTI tests 50-day SMA support on persistent demand concerns

The WTI crude is feeling the pull of gravity during Tuesday's Asian, with investors pricing prospects of a renewed coronavirus-induced slowdown in Europe and the US. The North American oil benchmark tested the 50-day SMA support at $39.46.

Oil News

