EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further upside now targets 1.1400

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD has advanced to the 1.1250/60 band on Wednesday.
  • Further north emerges the June 2019 highs in the 1.1400 neighbourhood.

The rally EUR/USD appears to have met strong hurdle in the 1.1250/60 band, clinching at the same time fresh monthly highs.

A sustainable break above this area should shift the focus of attention to the June 2019 peak around 1.1400 ahead of 2020 highs at 1.1495 (March 9).

While further gains are likely above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1012, the pair is seen under some selling pressure as long as it remains near the overbought territory.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1202
Today Daily Change 43
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 1.1233
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0952
Daily SMA50 1.092
Daily SMA100 1.096
Daily SMA200 1.1014
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1258
Previous Daily Low 1.1167
Previous Weekly High 1.1145
Previous Weekly Low 1.0871
Previous Monthly High 1.1145
Previous Monthly Low 1.0767
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1223
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1202
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1181
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1128
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.109
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1272
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.131
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1363

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

LIVE: ECB adds €600 billion in QE, EUR/USD picks up

The ECB has boosted its emergency bond-buying scheme and added  €600 billion, supporting the recovery from coronavirus. EUR/USD advances just modestly ahead of Lagarde's speech.

GBP/USD pressured below 1.2550 amid Brexit concerns

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2550, off the highs. The BOE is ramping up preparations for a no-trade-deal Brexit amid deadlocked talks. The market mood is balanced as US protests have calmed.

Cryptocurrencies: Crossroads in the war for dominance

Ethereum consolidates the 10% market share, looking forward to breaching the 10.25% level. The sentiment level shoots up again and clearly shows the two-way moment in the crypto market. Ripple is refusing to join the bullish party and remains anchored at the $0.20 level.

Gold holds steady above $1700 mark, lacks follow-through

Gold edged higher on Thursday and moved back above the $1700 mark, recovering a part of the overnight sharp fall to near four-week lows.

WTI: Recovery remains capped below $37 mark amid OPEC+ uncertainty

WTI (July futures on Nymex) is ranging in the familiar trading band near mid-36s so far this Thursday, having failed yet another upside attempts just shy of the 37 mark.

