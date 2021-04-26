EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further upside now looks to 1.2243

EUR/USD finally surpasses the 1.2100 mark on Monday.

Next on the upside now emerges the February top at 1.2243.

EUR/USD moves to fresh monthly tops near 1.2120 earlier in the session, easing some ground soon afterwards.

A convincing breakout of the 1.2100 yardstick should expose the continuation of the uptrend and therefore a potential move to the February peaks at 1.2243.

Above the 200-day SMA (1.1923) the stance for EUR/USD is predicted to remain positive.

EUR/USD daily chart