EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further upside now looks to 1.2243

- EUR/USD finally surpasses the 1.2100 mark on Monday.
- Next on the upside now emerges the February top at 1.2243.
EUR/USD moves to fresh monthly tops near 1.2120 earlier in the session, easing some ground soon afterwards.
A convincing breakout of the 1.2100 yardstick should expose the continuation of the uptrend and therefore a potential move to the February peaks at 1.2243.
Above the 200-day SMA (1.1923) the stance for EUR/USD is predicted to remain positive.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2092
|Today Daily Change
|28
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.2097
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1907
|Daily SMA50
|1.1956
|Daily SMA100
|1.2056
|Daily SMA200
|1.193
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.21
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2013
|Previous Weekly High
|1.21
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1943
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2113
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1704
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2067
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2046
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.204
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1983
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1953
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2127
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2157
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2214
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs after German data misses
EUR/USD has dropped to around 1.21 after the German IFO Business Climate missed estimates with 96.8 points. Earlier, the euro advanced amid Europe's progress on vaccines and an upbeat market mood. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed.
GBP/USD rises above 1.39 on risk-on mood
GBP/USD is rising above 1.39 as the safe-haven dollar retreats amid optimism about a vaccine-led recovery. The pound cheers BOE policymaker’s economic optimism and shrugs off doubts over the successful Brexit deal.
XAU/USD holds steady around $1,780, lacks follow-through
Sustained USD selling assisted gold to regain positive traction on the first day of a new week. A modest pickup in the US bond yields, the underlying bullish tone might cap the commodity. Investors look forward to the release of US Durable Goods Orders for a fresh trading impetus.
Dogecoin primed to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways around a crucial supply zone. A decisive close above this area of interest could set the stage for a 70% upswing to an all-time high at $0.459. DOGE funding rates are nearing zero from negative territory, indicating increasing bullish speculators.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?