EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further upside now looks to 1.1980/90

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD extends the bull run to the proximity of the 1.1900 yardstick.
  • The 1.1980/90 band emerges as the next target of relevance.

The strong recovery in EUR/USD challenges the key 200-day SMA in the 1.1880 region on Wednesday.

Buyers appear to have returned to the market and push the pair further north of the 200-day SMA. If the upside impulse picks up extra pace, then the 1.1980/90 region should return to the radar. In this area converge the mid-March peaks, the 50-day SMA and a Fibo level (of the November-January rally).

Above the 200-day SMA (1.1879) the stance for EUR/USD is expected to shift to positive.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1892
Today Daily Change 35
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 1.1875
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1855
Daily SMA50 1.1983
Daily SMA100 1.2054
Daily SMA200 1.1887
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1878
Previous Daily Low 1.1795
Previous Weekly High 1.1794
Previous Weekly Low 1.1704
Previous Monthly High 1.2113
Previous Monthly Low 1.1704
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1846
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1827
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1821
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1767
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1738
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1903
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1932
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1986

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Time is money!

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds gains amid upbeat PMIs, ahead of Biden, Fed minutes

EUR/USD holds gains amid upbeat PMIs, ahead of Biden, Fed minutes

EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.1850 as investors cheer a better vaccination schedule in Europe and upbeat Services PMIs. President Biden is set to provide an update about the infrastructure plan and the Fed's minutes may shed light on the bank's next moves.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD clings to 1.38 as Britain begins using Moderna vaccine

GBP/USD clings to 1.38 as Britain begins using Moderna vaccine

GBP/USD is trading around 1.38, consolidating its losses and unable to take advantage of the dollar's retreat. The UK begins using Moderna's vaccines, expanding its campaign. Upbeat data underpins both currencies.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD bulls turn cautious ahead of FOMC minutes

XAU/USD bulls turn cautious ahead of FOMC minutes

A combination of factors prompted some selling around gold on Wednesday. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and exerted some pressure. Wednesday’s key focus will remain on the release of the FOMC meeting minutes.

Gold News

Ripple recaptures $1 mark amid a discovery hearing win

Ripple recaptures $1 mark amid a discovery hearing win

Ripple Labs won in a discovery hearing that would force the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to hand over its internal documents on Bitcoin and Ethereum. The XRP price has since risen 23.4% in the past 24 hours, trading above $1.

Read more

Stock Market Live: Following PLTR, NIO, CCIV, CCL and lots more amid infrastructure uncertainty

Stock Market Live: Following PLTR, NIO, CCIV, CCL and lots more amid infrastructure uncertainty

Welcome to FXStreet's Live Market analysis blog for April 7. The team is following the hottest stocks –  PLTR, NIO, CCIV, CCL and more – as markets remain upbeat about a vaccine and stimulus-led recovery.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures