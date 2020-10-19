EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further upside now looks to 1.1830

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD regains buying interest in the vicinity of 1.1700.
  • Extra gains now target the area of recent peaks around 1.1830.

EUR/USD trades at shouting distance from the key barrier at 1.18 the figure following a recent drop to the 1.1690/80 band, where some solid contention seems to have turned up.

If the buying impetus picks up pace, then the pair should look to the minor hurdle at the 55-day SMA (1.1795) ahead of the more relevant resistance in monthly tops at 1.1830 (October 9).

Looking at the broader scenario, the bullish view on EUR/USD is expected to remain unchanged as long as the pair trades above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1283.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1786
Today Daily Change 75
Today Daily Change % 0.57
Today daily open 1.1719
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1732
Daily SMA50 1.1794
Daily SMA100 1.1604
Daily SMA200 1.1281
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1746
Previous Daily Low 1.1694
Previous Weekly High 1.1827
Previous Weekly Low 1.1688
Previous Monthly High 1.2011
Previous Monthly Low 1.1612
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1726
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1714
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1693
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1668
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1641
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1745
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1772
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1798

 

 

