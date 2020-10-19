EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further upside now looks to 1.1830

EUR/USD regains buying interest in the vicinity of 1.1700.

Extra gains now target the area of recent peaks around 1.1830.

EUR/USD trades at shouting distance from the key barrier at 1.18 the figure following a recent drop to the 1.1690/80 band, where some solid contention seems to have turned up.

If the buying impetus picks up pace, then the pair should look to the minor hurdle at the 55-day SMA (1.1795) ahead of the more relevant resistance in monthly tops at 1.1830 (October 9).

Looking at the broader scenario, the bullish view on EUR/USD is expected to remain unchanged as long as the pair trades above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1283.

EUR/USD daily chart