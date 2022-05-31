- EUR/USD comes under pressure and puts 1.0700 to the test.
- Next on the upside comes the 3-month resistance line near 1.0800.
EUR/USD reverses part of the recent upside and retests the area around the 1.0700 level on Tuesday.
Despite the ongoing correction, there is still room for the pair to challenge the 3-month resistance line in the 1.0800 area, above which the selling pressure is expected to alleviate. The breakout of this level should put EUR/USD en route to extra gains with the next target at the weekly high at 1.0936 (April 21).
Looking at the longer run picture, while below the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1248, the medium-term outlook for the pair should remain negative.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0699
|Today Daily Change
|91
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.73
|Today daily open
|1.0778
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0579
|Daily SMA50
|1.0744
|Daily SMA100
|1.0989
|Daily SMA200
|1.1255
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0787
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0725
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0765
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0552
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1076
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0471
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0763
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0749
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.074
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0702
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0679
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0802
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0825
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0863
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
