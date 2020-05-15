EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further retracement looks likely

By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD remains under pressure in the 1.0800 neighbourhood.
  • Interim support emerges at May’s low at 1.0766.

EUR/USD is prolonging the consolidative note in the lower end of the monthly range so far on Friday.

While further consolidation looks likely in the very near-term, a move lower to test monthly lows in the 1.0770/65 band remains well on the table in the short-term horizon.

In the meantime, the 1.1020 region – where coincide May highs and the 200-day SMA – is seen capping the upside for the time being. Above this area, the downside pressure is expected to mitigate somewhat.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0813
Today Daily Change 26
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 1.0805
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0848
Daily SMA50 1.0927
Daily SMA100 1.0982
Daily SMA200 1.1022
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0824
Previous Daily Low 1.0775
Previous Weekly High 1.0981
Previous Weekly Low 1.0767
Previous Monthly High 1.1039
Previous Monthly Low 1.0727
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0794
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0805
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0778
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0752
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0729
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0828
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.085
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0877

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

