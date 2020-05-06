EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further retracement could visit the 1.0730 area

EUR/USD is extending the bearish note below 1.08 on Wednesday.

Immediately to the downside emerges the April’s low at 1.0727.

EUR/USD is prolonging the leg lower so far this week, already breaking below both key supports at 1.09 and 1.08.

The persistent weakness has now opened the door to a potential move to the April’s low in the 1.0730/25 band in the short-term horizon.

A move to the so far 2020 lows at 1.0635 should not be surprising in the next weeks.

EUR/USD daily chart