EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further retracement could visit the 1.0730 area

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD is extending the bearish note below 1.08 on Wednesday.
  • Immediately to the downside emerges the April’s low at 1.0727.

EUR/USD is prolonging the leg lower so far this week, already breaking below both key supports at 1.09 and 1.08.

The persistent weakness has now opened the door to a potential move to the April’s low in the 1.0730/25 band in the short-term horizon.

A move to the so far 2020 lows at 1.0635 should not be surprising in the next weeks.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0786
Today Daily Change 65
Today Daily Change % -0.53
Today daily open 1.0843
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0879
Daily SMA50 1.0964
Daily SMA100 1.1002
Daily SMA200 1.1034
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0926
Previous Daily Low 1.0826
Previous Weekly High 1.1019
Previous Weekly Low 1.081
Previous Monthly High 1.1039
Previous Monthly Low 1.0727
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0864
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0888
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0804
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0765
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0704
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0904
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0965
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1004

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

