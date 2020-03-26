EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further recovery is expected to test 1.0990

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD is firmer and extends the weekly recovery above the 1.0900.
  • The continuation of the upside now faces the 1.0990 region.

EUR/USD remains well bid so far this week and it has now regained the 1.0900 mark and above.

Against this backdrop, further upside remains well on the table in the very near term with the immediate target at the January’s low at 1.0989.

Above the 55-day SMA, today at 1.1008, the selling view is expected to alleviate.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0949
Today Daily Change 81
Today Daily Change % 0.62
Today daily open 1.0882
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1059
Daily SMA50 1.1001
Daily SMA100 1.1048
Daily SMA200 1.1085
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0894
Previous Daily Low 1.0761
Previous Weekly High 1.1237
Previous Weekly Low 1.0638
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0843
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0812
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0797
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0712
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0664
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0931
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0979
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1064

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

