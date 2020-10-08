EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further rangebound ahead of extra gains?

By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD appears within a multi-session consolidative theme.
  • A breakout of this pattern should expose 1.1917 (September 10).

The buying interest in EUR/USD met a tough hurdle just beyond 1.18 far this week. Extra buying impetus is expected to motivate the pair to surpass the immediate resistance line (off 2020 highs) near 1.1740 on a sustainable fashion.

Extra gains are therefore likely above this hurdle and are forecasted to attempt a move to the September 10 high in the 1.1915/20 band in the near-term.

Looking at the broader scenario, the bullish view on EUR/USD is expected to remain unchanged as long as the pair trades above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1261.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1754
Today Daily Change 29
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.1763
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.176
Daily SMA50 1.1802
Daily SMA100 1.155
Daily SMA200 1.126
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1782
Previous Daily Low 1.1725
Previous Weekly High 1.177
Previous Weekly Low 1.1615
Previous Monthly High 1.2011
Previous Monthly Low 1.1612
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.176
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1747
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1732
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.17
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1675
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1788
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1813
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1845

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

