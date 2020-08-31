EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further north comes in the 1.20 mark

EUR/USD is prolonging the breakout of the 1.19 mark.

The pair now shifted its target to the 2020 high at 1.1965.

EUR/USD is adding to Friday’s gains and extend further the recent breakout of the key barrier at 1.19 the figure.

That said, the continuation of the bullish momentum could lift EUR/USD to the next hurdle of note at the 2020 peaks near 1.1970 recorded earlier in the month, all ahead of the psychological 1.20 mark.

The bullish view on EUR/USD, in the meantime, is expected to remain unchanged as long as the pair trades above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1165.

EUR/USD daily chart