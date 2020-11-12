EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further gains target 1.1880 ahead of 1.1920

- EUR/USD looks to reverse the recent drop and retakes 1.1800.
- Further upside now targets the 1.1880 area initially.
Following weekly lows in the mid-1.1700s (Wednesday), EUR/USD now attempts to retake the 1.18 barrier and beyond.
If the upside pressure persists, the next target of relevance emerges at the October 21 peaks around 1.1880 ahead of current monthly highs past 1.19 the figure (November 9).
Looking at the broader scenario, extra gains in EUR/USD are likely while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1347.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.181
|Today Daily Change
|65
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|1.1781
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.177
|Daily SMA50
|1.1771
|Daily SMA100
|1.1696
|Daily SMA200
|1.1345
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1833
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1746
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1891
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1603
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.164
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1779
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.174
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1699
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1653
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1827
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1874
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1914
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.18 as covid concerns battle vaccine hopes
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, finding its feet. Rising European and US coronavirus cases loom on the currency pair counter the breakthrough in obtaining a vaccine. Speeches by ECB Lagarde and Fed Chair Powell are awaited.
GBP/USD remains pressured under 1.32 as UK GDP misses with 15.5%
GBP/USD is trading below 1.32, under pressure. UK GDP missed estimates with 15.5% QoQ in the third quarter. Concerns about coronavirus have replaced vaccine hopes and boost the safe-haven dollar.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains near $1871-72 region
Gold gained some positive traction on Thursday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through. A softer risk tone, sliding US bond yields, weaker USD extended some support to the metal. The lack of strong follow-through warrants some caution before placing fresh bullish bets.
Breaking: Bitcoin smashes $16,000 hurdle in readiness for the run-up to $20,000
Bitcoin has topped the critical $16,000 after the first attempt failed to make significant progress on Wednesday. The flagship cryptocurrency appears to be on steroids, with the price action having lifted above $16,100.
WTI: Covid-led oil demand woes, technical breakdown point to more losses
WTI extends correction below the $42 mark. Covid-led oil demand concerns, IEA report drag oil lower. Rising wedge breakdown spotted on the hourly chart.