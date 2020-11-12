EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further gains target 1.1880 ahead of 1.1920

EUR/USD looks to reverse the recent drop and retakes 1.1800.

Further upside now targets the 1.1880 area initially.

Following weekly lows in the mid-1.1700s (Wednesday), EUR/USD now attempts to retake the 1.18 barrier and beyond.

If the upside pressure persists, the next target of relevance emerges at the October 21 peaks around 1.1880 ahead of current monthly highs past 1.19 the figure (November 9).

Looking at the broader scenario, extra gains in EUR/USD are likely while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1347.

EUR/USD daily chart