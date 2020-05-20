EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further gains point to 1.1000 and above

EUR/USD’s weekly rebound is now flirting with the 100-day SMA.

Beyond 1.10 the pair could test the 200-day SMA in the 1.1015/20 band.

EUR/USD is prolonging the bullish momentum on Wednesday, managing to regain the 1.0960 region.

After breaking above the consolidative theme around 1.0800, the pair has now opened the door to a potential test of the key barrier at 1.1000 the figure and beyond.

That said, a break above 1.1000 should allow for the continuation of the move to the 1.1015/20 band, where coincide the monthly high and the 200-day SMA.

EUR/USD daily chart