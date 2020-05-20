EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further gains point to 1.1000 and above

  • EUR/USD’s weekly rebound is now flirting with the 100-day SMA.
  • Beyond 1.10 the pair could test the 200-day SMA in the 1.1015/20 band.

EUR/USD is prolonging the bullish momentum on Wednesday, managing to regain the 1.0960 region.

After breaking above the consolidative theme around 1.0800, the pair has now opened the door to a potential test of the key barrier at 1.1000 the figure and beyond.

That said, a break above 1.1000 should allow for the continuation of the move to the 1.1015/20 band, where coincide the monthly high and the 200-day SMA.

EUR/USD

Today last price 1.0954
Today Daily Change 45
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 1.0923
 
Daily SMA20 1.0852
Daily SMA50 1.09
Daily SMA100 1.0973
Daily SMA200 1.1017
 
Previous Daily High 1.0976
Previous Daily Low 1.0902
Previous Weekly High 1.0897
Previous Weekly Low 1.0775
Previous Monthly High 1.1039
Previous Monthly Low 1.0727
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0948
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.093
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0892
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.086
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0818
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0966
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1008
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1039

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

