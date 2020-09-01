EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further gains now target the 1.2030 region

  • EUR/USD’s sharp rebound faltered just below the 1.20 mark.
  • Further up of this area lines up the Fibo level at 1.2032.

EUR/USD is navigating in fresh yearly tops in levels just shy of 1.20 the figure, always keeping the bullish perspective intact.

That said, if the pair clears the 1.20 neighbourhood, then the next interim hurdle is located in the 1.2030 region, where sits a Fibo level of the 2017-2018 rally.

The bullish view on EUR/USD, in the meantime, is expected to remain unchanged as long as the pair trades above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1170.

EUR/USD weekly chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1986
Today Daily Change 63
Today Daily Change % 0.41
Today daily open 1.1937
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1833
Daily SMA50 1.1596
Daily SMA100 1.1302
Daily SMA200 1.1169
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1966
Previous Daily Low 1.1884
Previous Weekly High 1.192
Previous Weekly Low 1.1762
Previous Monthly High 1.1966
Previous Monthly Low 1.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1935
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1915
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1892
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1847
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.181
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1974
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2011
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2056

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

