EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further gains now target the 1.2030 region

EUR/USD’s sharp rebound faltered just below the 1.20 mark.

Further up of this area lines up the Fibo level at 1.2032.

EUR/USD is navigating in fresh yearly tops in levels just shy of 1.20 the figure, always keeping the bullish perspective intact.

That said, if the pair clears the 1.20 neighbourhood, then the next interim hurdle is located in the 1.2030 region, where sits a Fibo level of the 2017-2018 rally.

The bullish view on EUR/USD, in the meantime, is expected to remain unchanged as long as the pair trades above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1170.

EUR/USD weekly chart