  • EUR/USD prints a new monthly high near 1.0880 on Monday.
  • The continuation of the uptrend could see 1.0900 revisited.

EUR/USD struggles to get extra upside traction after recording new YTD peaks near 1.0880 at the beginning of the week.

Despite the ongoing indecision in the price action, bulls remain well in control of the sentiment for the time being. That said, further north of the January top at 1.0874 (January 16) should turn up the round level at 1.0900 in the relatively near term.

Furthermore, while above the short-term support line near 1.0570, the pair should retain the bullish view.

In the longer run, the constructive view remains unchanged while above the 200-day SMA at 1.0308.

EUR/USD daily chart

Overview
Today last price 1.0832
Today Daily Change 73
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.0832
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0659
Daily SMA50 1.0502
Daily SMA100 1.019
Daily SMA200 1.0311
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0868
Previous Daily Low 1.078
Previous Weekly High 1.0868
Previous Weekly Low 1.0639
Previous Monthly High 1.0736
Previous Monthly Low 1.0393
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0814
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0835
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0786
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0739
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0698
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0874
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0915
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0961

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

