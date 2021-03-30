EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further decline likely near-term

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD tumbles to new 2021 lows in the 1.1730 region.
  • A test of the 1.1700 neighbourhood appears on the horizon.

EUR/USD intensifies the weekly drop to levels last recorded in November 2020 around 1.1730. The drop gathered extra steam after breaching the 200-day SMA (1.1862) and a Fibo level (of the November-January rally) at 1.1762.

Sellers remain in control of the price action around the pair for the time being, exposing a deeper pullback to, initially, the 1.1700 neighbourhood in the short-term horizon.

Further south of 1.1700 there are no relevant support levels until the November 2020 lows in the 1.1600 zone.

While below the 200-day SMA the short-term stance for EUR/USD is expected to remain negative.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1739
Today Daily Change 43
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 1.1765
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.191
Daily SMA50 1.2027
Daily SMA100 1.2057
Daily SMA200 1.1871
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1794
Previous Daily Low 1.1761
Previous Weekly High 1.1947
Previous Weekly Low 1.1762
Previous Monthly High 1.2243
Previous Monthly Low 1.1952
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1773
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1781
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1752
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.174
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1719
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1786
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1806
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1819

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits fresh four-month low amid rising US yields

EUR/USD hits fresh four-month low amid rising US yields

EUR/USD has extended its falls, dipping below 1.1750 to hit the lowest since November. US yields are rising ahead of President Biden's speech on infrastructure spending while virus-ravaged Europe struggles with its vaccination campaign. US Consumer Confidence is eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds high ground as the UK opens up

GBP/USD holds high ground as the UK opens up

GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, with sterling remaining bid as the UK opens up and COVID-19 cases continue falling. Cable is resisting higher US yields which keep the dollar bid.

GBP/USD News

GBP/USD holds high ground as the UK opens up

GBP/USD holds high ground as the UK opens up

GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, with sterling remaining bid as the UK opens up and COVID-19 cases continue falling. Cable is resisting higher US yields which keep the dollar bid.

GBP/USD News

Cardano eyes a 43% upswing

Cardano eyes a 43% upswing

ADA price begins consolidation in an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive close above $1.18 suggests a 20% upswing is on the horizon. If ADA bulls fail to defend the demand barrier at $1, a 35% correction is likely.

Read more

Biden package challenges markets

Biden package challenges markets

President Biden's Build Back Better package appears to be finally moving to the front page, with the President set to announce details of the package tomorrow, and most importantly, how he intends to pay for it.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures