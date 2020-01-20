EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further decline could see 1.1065 tested

  • EUR/USD is extending the rejection from the 1.1170/75 band.
  • The 100-day SMA at 1.1065 emerges as the next target.

EUR/USD is adding to Friday’s pullback and trades in fresh yearly lows around 1.1080.

The selling pressure has accelerated following the breach of the key 55-day SMA in the 1.1090 region. If the downside pressure gathers pace, then the 100-day SMA at 1.1065 should come into focus.

The bearish view remains unchanged while below the 55-day SMA.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1087
Today Daily Change 20
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.1093
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1143
Daily SMA50 1.1098
Daily SMA100 1.1069
Daily SMA200 1.1137
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1143
Previous Daily Low 1.1086
Previous Weekly High 1.1173
Previous Weekly Low 1.1086
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1108
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1121
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1072
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.105
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1015
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1129
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1164
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1186

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

