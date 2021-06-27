EUR/USD Price Analysis: Friday’s gravestone Doji keeps sellers hopeful above 1.1900

- EUR/USD holds lower ground after snapping three week downtrend.
- Bearish candlestick formation below 200-day EMA favor sellers.
- Previous monthly low adds to the upside filters.
EUR/USD defends 1.1900, around 1.1940, during the sluggish Asian session on Monday. The currency major pair printed the first weekly gain by Friday’s closing but marked a bearish candlestick formation, gravestone Doji.
In addition to the bearish candle, failures to cross 200-day EMA and downbeat RSI, as well as Momentum line, suggests that the pair sellers are bracing for entries.
However, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of April-May upside, around 1.1920, offers immediate support to the quote, a break of which should attack the 1.1900 threshold.
During the EUR/USD weakness past 1.1900, the monthly low, also the lowest since early April, will test the pair bears around 1.1845 ahead of highlighting the 1.1760 support, comprising late March levels.
Meanwhile, an upside break of 200-day EMA level of 1.1942 will aim for a confluence of 50.0% Fibonacci retracement and May’s low near 1.1985 but the 1.2000 psychological magnet may challenge EUR/USD buyers afterward.
EUR/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1939
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.1935
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2073
|Daily SMA50
|1.2096
|Daily SMA100
|1.203
|Daily SMA200
|1.1998
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1975
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1926
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1975
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1848
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1986
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1957
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1945
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1916
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1896
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1867
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1965
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1994
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2014
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances after US PCE inflation
EUR/USD pressures weekly highs as US core PCE inflation jumped to 3.4% YoY in May, as expected. High yielding assets accelerate their advances to the detriment of the greenback, as government bond yields hold steady.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls battle against gravity
Early forex prices have cable starting out on the bid by some 20 pips. However, the bulls are up against a strong bearish bias as the monthly chart and structure illustrate.
Gold Price Analysis: Bulls testing bearish commitments
At the time of writing, gold is trading on the bid in the open for the week, higher by 0.38% from the get-go at $1,781.64. The price of gold has rallied from a low of $1,773.79 and has reached a high of $1,790.44.
NZD/USD stays on the way to 0.7100 after the first weekly gain in four
NZD/USD wobbles around 0.7070, mostly unchanged, to start the week’s Asian session on Monday. The Kiwi pair snapped a three-week downtrend by Friday’s closing.
USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Fundamentals point higher
The USD/JPY traded to 111.10 on Wednesday and closed at 110.95, its highest since the twin pandemic peaks of last February and March. The pair has gained 8% this year on the reversal that started in the first week of January.