EUR/USD Price Analysis: Friday's bullish candle needs follow through

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Friday's long-tailed candle has aborted EUR/USD's immediate bearish bias. 
  • A close above Friday's high is needed to revive the bullish bias. 

EUR/USD produced a big green candle with a long lower shadow on Friday, as it hit a low of 1.0727 and ended the day with 0.42% gains.

Friday's candle has neutralized the immediate bearish setup. The bias would turn bullish if the spot closes out Monday above Friday's high of 1.0830, signaling an end of the pullback from 1.10 and opening the doors to the 50-day average at 1.0954. A violation there would expose 1.10, which if breached, would invalidate the lower highs set up on the daily expose resistance located near 1.1150. 

A bullish close on the daily, if any, would also confirm a bearish channel breakout on the 4-hour chart. 

Alternatively, Friday's low of 1.0727 is now the level to beat for the sellers. At press time, the spot is trading at 1.0815, representing marginal losses on the day. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0814
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 1.0822
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0888
Daily SMA50 1.0957
Daily SMA100 1.1018
Daily SMA200 1.1043
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.083
Previous Daily Low 1.0727
Previous Weekly High 1.0897
Previous Weekly Low 1.0727
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.079
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0766
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0756
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.069
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0654
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0859
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0895
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0961

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

